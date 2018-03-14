Nacogdoches boy survives fall into well

Elsa Zamudio, Alexis' aunt, demonstrates a slip knot she made to secure her nephew until firefighters could arrive. (Source: KTRE Staff)

A van rolled into a concrete barrier and covering. Alexis is believed to have stepped out of the van into the open hole. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Rolando Soto, Alexis' father, got emotional when he talked about how his son escaped serious injury. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Alexis Soto, 8 , plays the day after falling into a 25-foot abandoned water well. (Source: KTRE Staff)

A Nacogdoches boy will have something remarkable to share about his spring break. He's safe and sound today after falling into a 25-foot water well Tuesday night.

The accident happened in the 4900 of Old Lufkin Road, just south of the Nacogdoches city limits.

To see Alexis Soto now, one would never know the 8-year old escaped serious injury after falling into an unused well.

His cousins were told to go inside his aunt's house. Alexis chose his mother's van instead. Upon entering it the van began to roll down an ever-so-slight incline.

"See that little window? I was inside washing dishes when all of a sudden, I seen the van just slowly come down here and crash into the cement that was covering the well,” said Henry Zamudio, Alexis’ cousin, said.

"I think when he opened the door to get out that's when he fell into the well,” said Kevin Zamudio, another cousin.

It turned out to be a lifetime memory in the making.

"It was cold and scary,” Alexis said.

His mom was frantic after she saw her son waist deep in water. Her sister, Elsa Zamudio eased her nephew's fears.

"So I keep talking to him because he was really scared,” Elsa said.

Someone called 911. Meanwhile, a quick slip knot came in handy.

"And I told him, 'Put this on your body,'” Elsa said “And he did. But, he was too heavy."

‘One firefighter went down the well. They had a pulley system,” Henry said.

“The police said they are going to take me out in two minutes, and the firefighter came down and grabbed me and took me out,” Alexis said.

Alexis was taken to the doctor after the accident, and he said he was just fine. He was doing so well that he was back at work Wednesday helping his mom and dad on a landscaping project.

Rolando Soto is a father whose strong faith grew even stronger.

“I’m sure God put his hand right there,” Rolando said before he paused to clear his throat. ”God is everything."

The family thinks the van may have been accidentally left in neutral, causing it to roll.

Experts say abandoned wells pose safety threats. For more information on how to properly plug them, visit this Texas Commission on Environmental Quality website. Click here for the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s adopted rules page for water wells.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.