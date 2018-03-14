Lufkin PD: Missing 87-year-old man found

The Lufkin Police Department says an 87-year-old that went missing Wednesday afternoon has been found.More >>
Across East Texas many are celebrating National Pi Day, the irrational number including the owners as Marco's Pizza. Pi represents the first few digits of the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, 3.14.More >>
A Nacogdoches boy will have something remarkable to share about his spring break. He's safe and sound today after falling into a 25-foot water well Tuesday night.More >>
A two-vehicle wreck involving a pickup and an 18-wheeler that occurred on U.S. Highway 59 about a mile and a half north of Tenaha sent two people to area hospitals Tuesday.More >>
After a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 59 in Polk County, a Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a man on money and fraudulent prescription charges last week in connection with allegations that the man had bundles of cash and fraudulent prescriptions for drugs that weren’t prescribed to him in his SUV.More >>
