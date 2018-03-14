Lufkin PD: Missing 87-year-old man found

The Lufkin Police Department says an 87-year-old that went missing Wednesday afternoon has been found.

According to a post on the Lufkin Police Department’s Facebook page, Frank Hargis went missing after he went outside to check his mail on Shady Bend Drive, a neighborhood located between Loop 287 and Southwood Drive.

Police said that no other information was available at this time, but they appreciate the public's help in locating Hargis.

Earlier Wednesday a post said Hargis left on foot, wearing a checkered brown shirt and khaki pants.

“His wife says she has Alzheimer’s, but we are waiting on a doctor’s note for an official ‘Silver Alert,’ the Facebook post stated. “The last time, he went missing, we found him nearby a short time later.”

Lufkin Police Department is thankful for the help in locating Hargis.

We will provide updates on this story when they become available.

