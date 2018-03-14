SFA ready to take the court at NCAA Tournament

The SFA lumberjacks aren't letting the big stage intimidate them as they prepare for the 2018 NCAA nation tournament.

The representatives of the Southland Conference took the floor of the American Airlines center in Dallas late Monday afternoon to cheers from their fans.

Tomorrow, the team will take on the 3rd seeded team, Texas Tech. SFA enters the tournament as the 14 seed of the east region. SFA and Texas Tech have not met in seven years.

SFA enters the game leading the nation and forced turnovers.

"SFA is disruption," TJ Holyfield, a junior at SFA, said. "We are going to pressure on you and make you make a mistake."

This is the first time to the tournament as a head coach for Kyle Keller.

"We recruit a certain style player here," Keller said. "We want a grind it out player. We need guys that are selfless and will help their teammate... I believe we have nine starters on this team. I told them that if they can't play the way we play then they need to ride home with the band or someone else because we won't need them."

Tip off will be at 6:27 p.m. Thursday.

