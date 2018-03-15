Affidavit: Onalaska woman sexually assaulted 16-year-old boy

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 63-year-old woman last week in connection with allegations that she sexually assaulted a 16-year-old at earlier this year.

Susan King Morris, of Onalaska, was booked into the Polk County Jail on a second-degree felony sexual assault of a child on March 8. She has since posted a bail amount of $75,000 and has been released from the jail.

According to the probable cause affidavit East Texas News received Thursday, an Onalaska police officer took a written statement from the 16-year-old victim’s mother on March 8. She told the officer that her son had been sexually assaulted about two weeks earlier.

A forensic interview was scheduled for the alleged victim at Childrenz Haven in Livingston for later that day, the affidavit stated.

During the interview, the alleged victim said that he was a home alone with Morris when she asked him he wanted to have sex, the affidavit stated. At that point, Morris allegedly began performing a sexual activity with the victim.

The alleged victim told her to stop and then left the house.

