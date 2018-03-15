Houston County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in cold-case shooting death

The A.L. Mangham Airport in Nacogdoches has a highly visible change going up.More >>
The A.L. Mangham Airport in Nacogdoches has a highly visible change going up.More >>
Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old man Wednesday in connection with allegations that he sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl back in the spring of 2013.More >>
Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old man Wednesday in connection with allegations that he sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl back in the spring of 2013.More >>
Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested four Virginia men on felony and misdemeanor drug charges after a traffic stop on SW Stallings Drive Street late Wednesday night.More >>
Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested four Virginia men on felony and misdemeanor drug charges after a traffic stop on SW Stallings Drive Street late Wednesday night.More >>
Deputies with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of another man in 1990.More >>
Deputies with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of another man in 1990.More >>
Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 63-year-old woman last week in connection with allegations that she sexually assaulted a 16-year-old at earlier this year.More >>
Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 63-year-old woman last week in connection with allegations that she sexually assaulted a 16-year-old at earlier this year.More >>