Nacogdoches PD traffic stop results in 4 drug arrests, seizure of weed, THC

Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested four Virginia men on felony and misdemeanor drug charges after a traffic stop on SW Stallings Drive late Wednesday night.

A search of their vehicle turned up large quantities of THC and marijuana, according to the arrest affidavit.

Rashaun Kyheen Gallimore, 24, James Glen Darden, 23, and Lance Earl Steward, 32, all of Hampton Virginia, were all charged with first-degree felony manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams. They remain in the Nacogdoches County Jail.

Gallimore was also charged with state-jail felony possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and five pounds, and Darden was also charged with Class A misdemeanor possession of marijuana between 2 and 4 ounces. Steward had an additional Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces charge.

Napolean Alston II, 24, of Hampton, Virginia, was arrested at the scene and charged with Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces. He has since been released from the jail on an unspecified bail amount.

Gallimore’s collective bond amount was set at $82,500, and Darden’s total bond amount was set at $77,500. The justice of the peace set Steward’s collective bond amount at $76,500.

According to one of the arrest affidavits, a Nacogdoches police officer stopped a vehicle driven by Darden in the 3200 block of SW. Stallings Drive near the animal shelter at about 11 p.m. Wednesday night. A probable cause search of the vehicle turned up large quantities of THC, or cannabis wax and marijuana, the affidavit stated.

The search also allegedly led to the discovery of scales and packaging that indicated possession with the intent to deliver.

The Nacogdoches PD officers arrested four of the six people in the vehicle, according to the NPD’s daily activity report. The other two people were released with custody of the vehicle.

