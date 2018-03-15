Affidavit: Nacogdoches man sexually assaulted 8-year-old girl in 2013

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old man Wednesday in connection with allegations that he sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl back in the spring of 2013.

Jorge A Esquivel Aguilar, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault charge. His bond amount has been set at $75,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim, who is now 12, said that Aguilar sexually assaulted her in the spring of 2013. At the time, the girl was 8 years old.

Aguilar allegedly took the girl’s clothes off and sexually assaulted her in the bedroom of a Nacogdoches County home.

