Fans cheer on Lumberjacks from Nacogdoches watch parties

The Fredonia Hotel was packed with purple Thursday night as fans cheered on the SFA Lumberjacks taking on Texas Tech Red Raiders in a lone star show down.

Fredonia employees prepared two rooms for fans to view the game.

One room was located outside by the pool and the other inside with drinks and refreshments.

Students, parents, and even professors gathered to cheer on the Lumberjacks.

“Oh it’s in your heart bleed purple that’s just the way it is,” said SFA professor Mary Olle. “I own a sweater because my husband was an athletic trainer back in 80s, so this is great for the town and great for everybody.”

Students told KTRE the tournament has been main topic of discussion.

“The excitement has been great,” said SFA student Logan Ward. “All students are talking about it and I think that all of SFA is ready to watch this game.”

Security said there was no capacity level.

Employees wanted to make sure everyone could come out and have fun all night.

