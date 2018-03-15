Texas Tech ends 'Jacks season in Round 1 of NCAA tournament

The SFA Lumberjacks fell short of an upset tonight in Dallas when they lost to Texas Tech.....

The game was a back and forth showdown between the two teams in the first half. It headed to halftime with SFA up 30-27. Sophomore Kevon Harris hit a three pointer under pressure as the buzzer went off to send the boys in purple to the locker room up by 3. The team had been averaging 20 forced turnovers a game. In the first half they had 5.

The team opened the second half scoring 9 points on the first three possessions. The baskets went to by Ivan Canete, TJ Holyfield and Ty Charles. With just over 14 minutes to go in the game, SFA led 41-38