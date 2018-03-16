Affidavit: Lufkin man tried to run down fiancee with SUV after argument

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 50-year-old man Thursday in connection with allegations that he tried to run his 38-year-old fiancée down with an SUV he ws driving on Medford Drive earlier this month.

According to an arrest affidavit, the woman was forced to jump over a guardrail to avoid getting hit and suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Kevin Lee Bailey, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. No bond amount has been set for his charge yet.

According to the arrest affidavit, Officer Heath Williams with the Lufkin Police Department responded to the 2800 block of N. Medford Drive on March 3 to check out a possible auto-pedestrian collision that had just occurred.

The 911 caller was the victim, the affidavit stated. The woman allegedly told the dispatcher that a vehicle possibly struck her when she was walking along N. Medford Drive.

The LPD officer spoke to two witnesses at the scene while the alleged victim was receiving medical treatment from EMS personnel. The two men told him that they were driving together when they saw a gold, older-model Jeep Grand Cherokee driving toward the guardrail before a woman jumped over it.

Then the two witnesses saw the Grand Cherokee drive north on U.S. Highway 59 toward Nacogdoches, the affidavit stated. The witnesses stayed with the alleged victim until EMS personnel arrived on the scene.

At that point, Williams spoke to the victim, who said she wasn’t seriously hurt and refused MES treatment or transport.

According to the affidavit, the victim said that she had been riding in the Grand Cherokee with Bailey, her fiancé. She said that they had been arguing over a friend of hers when Bailey said if she didn’t stop talking, he would kick her out of the vehicle, the affidavit stated.

After the woman continued to argue with Bailey, he pulled over south of the 2700 block of North Medford Drive near an auto mechanic shop, the affidavit stated. The victim told the LPD officer that after she got out of the SUV, she started walking toward the bridge in the 2800 block of N. Medford Drive.

The alleged victim told the Lufkin PD officer that she saw Bailey pass her in the Jeep and make a U-turn before he headed back south. The woman said she watched Bailey pass her traveling south and then get into the U-turn lane again, so that he would be traveling north again, the affidavit stated.

“[The victim] advised that [Bailey] drove close to her location where he slowed down and almost stopped in the roadway,” the affidavit stated. “[Bailey] was then observed to begin spinning his tires and driving directly at [the victim].”

Because she was in fear for her life, the alleged victim jumped over the guardrail to avoid getting hit by the Grand Cherokee driven by Bailey, the affidavit stated.

The victim told the Lufkin PD officer that she had minor scrapes and bruises to her top back right arm, lower left back area, and bottom right shin, the affidavit stated. Williams took pictures of the woman’s injuries, so they could be used as evidence.

While he was at the scene, Williams noticed fresh tire skid marks leading from the outside lane of traffic and going toward the guardrail, where they swerved back to the main roadway, the affidavit stated.

