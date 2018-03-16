First Alert: A few strong-to-severe storms could disrupt your weekend plans

The chances for rain and even a few heavy thunderstorms are on the menu this weekend as another western storm will pull out of the Rockies and into the plains, bringing us a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Since some of the storms could be strong late Sunday, we have declared this Sunday a First Alert Weather Day. This means the rain and thunderstorm activity that does develop for the second half of your weekend could disrupt your weekend routine, possibly causing you to have to adjust your outdoor plans.

If any storms do turn severe, damaging winds and large hail would be the main threats, although an isolated, tornado cannot be completely ruled out.

The silver lining is that the severe weather threat is on the lowest end of the spectrum, which means your odds of encountering a severe thunderstorm at your residence is rather low at this time.

