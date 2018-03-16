Brookeland woman arrested for bomb threat made to Smith County Sheriff's Office

A Brookeland woman has been arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat on the Smith County Sheriff's Office building.

Heather George, 32, has been charged with a terroristic threat against a peace officer and or judge.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, On Monday, March 5th, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received an email through its website in which the writer made threats referring to blowing up the building. An immediate investigation into the threat was started.

Detectives from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office were quickly able to obtain information and identified the source of the threat. On March 6, detectives followed a lead to Sabine County. Detectives were able to obtain more information and identities of suspects related to the case.

On March 6th, detectives obtained a search warrant for the Sabine County residence from the Honorable Judge Russell in the 7th District Court.

On March 7th, detectives executed the search warrant and seized several items of evidence related to the case. Detectives arrested George on site for Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence during the execution of the Search Warrant. George was booked into the Sabine County Jail on that charge.

On March 13th, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for George, for TERRORISTIC THREAT / INFLUENCE OF STATE GOVERNMENT, a 3rd Degree Felony. The following day she was arrested at her residence.

George was released to the custody of Smith County detectives and was then transported to the Smith County Jail where she is being held on a $250,000 bond.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

