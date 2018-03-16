Angelina Co. woman translates Bible studies for women around the world

Paulette Carson, founder of Beautiful Gate Translations, lives on a ranch outside of Lufkin. She routinely travels to Romania, Moldova, and Russia helping women learn how to establish groups targeted for women. (Source: KTRE Staff)

An Angelina County woman took a leap of faith 16 years ago, following 9/11, to begin translating Christian teaching materials into the languages of the world.

Today Paulette Carson oversees a non-profit organization called Beautiful Gate Translations.



Paulette Carson marvels at the abundance of Christian teaching material found in the United States, especially for women.

In Romania and the neighboring country of Moldova, there were no Bible studies for women. Carson knew this from working with a ministry there that dug water wells.

"Whatever the preacher said or the priest said, then that was your teaching, that was your training,” Carson said.

Carson obtained rights for teachings by her favorite author, Beth Moore.

"A workbook, an accompanying DVD set and a leader guide,” Carson said.

Carson connected with translators, a production company for captions, and even recording artists.

"We translated into Romania or Russian,” Carson said. We've done smaller works in Portuguese and Ukrainian."

Carson then visited the countries to hand out materials free of charge at Bible studies. It was a concept that at first had to be defined.

"There was no structured women's ministry,” Carson said.

When Carson returns next week to the countries she loves …

"I will say to them, 'bine a?i venit,' which means 'welcome,’” Carson said.

She'll find a significant change in culture. Women of all ages are learning their worth.

"Women are rising up in a good way,’” Carson said. “And to join together and to have a voice and to love on each other and to become free of a lot of the bondage that came along with that communist culture."

A knowledge of political affairs is a must in Carson’s work. She learned that early in her ministry when she titled a newsletter ...

"Something along the lines that, 'Putin cannot stop God's plans,’” Carson said. “No idea what I had stirred up."

Respectfully, Beautiful Gate translations is successfully training leaders to spread the word.

“I would say safely and confidently that we have touched thousands and thousands and thousands of women around eastern Europe, and now it's gravitating around western Europe,” Carson said.

The Stephen F. Austin State University business grad, former contract writer for a major construction firm, mother of a special needs child, and a rancher's wife surprised herself as she maneuvered through uncharted territory. Her message now is go for it.

“If you're not dreaming bigger than what your capabilities are, you're not dreaming big enough,’ Carson said.

Kim Wier, a professional speaker, leadership trainer, author, and radio host from Nacogdoches, just returned last night from Romania. She, too, is guiding women in their faith. Wier accompanied Beautiful Gate translations to Romania at a previous conference.

