Nacogdoches horse turns 39 this week

One of the oldest horses in East Texas turned 39 this week.

That's around 110 in human years.

Arafaz or Faz for short has lived under Cheryl Verner’s care since he was two years old.

“Over the years we have grown gray together,” Verner said.

Verner has been Faz's owner for over thirty years now, but before she owned Faz his half-sister belonged to her.

“They were of the same stallion and she was lost tragically when a boy shot her. I went back to the breeder and got Faz,” Verner said.

Verner didn't know for 37 years she and Faz would take over the world.

“I fox hunted for 25 years out in New Camp with ten of those years being field master,” said Verner.

She hunted with Faz's assistance and the dynamic duo even participated in trail ride competitions.

The average horse is projected to live between the ages of 25 and 30 years old, but this past Thursday Faz turned 39.

“When a horse turned 20 they were considered ancient. They were old horses and worn out because people didn't really know how to take care of them,” said Verner.

Verner gives vaccinations credit to Faz's long life.

“If you keep your horse vaccinated for the diseases then there's basically no problems with them,” said Verner.

Verner knows one day she will have to live without Faz, but for now she wants to keep enjoying their time together.

She said when sidekick Faz dies, her horse owning days are over.

