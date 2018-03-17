Nacogdoches self storage hosts city wide garage sale

The city of Nacogdoches hosted a city-wide garage sale today.

Vendors rented out storage units for $10.

Among many of the merchants, was a church organization raising money to build homes in Haiti.

Church members told us, the city-wide garage sale was the perfect way to jumpstart their campaign.

“So doing this helps me a lot as in I’m getting hours, I’m helping out, and people come in and help us raise money,” said church member Nash Jones. “That's going to be a big part of what we have to raise.”

City employees said the city-wide garage sale will be a monthly event on the 17th of each month.

