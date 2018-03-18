Severe Thunderstorm warning extended for counties Jasper, Newton and Tyler

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for central Trinity County and for Polk County until 8 p.m. Sunday evening.More >>
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for central Trinity County and for Polk County until 8 p.m. Sunday evening.More >>
A woman in Polk County was rescued from her trailer after a tree fell onto her home.More >>
A woman in Polk County was rescued from her trailer after a tree fell onto her home.More >>
Construction is complete of the homeless shelter in its new location in Nacogdoches which started back in 2016. "We didn't have any space," said Nancy Gentry, assistant director of Godtel Ministries.More >>
Construction is complete of the homeless shelter in its new location in Nacogdoches which started back in 2016. "We didn't have any space," said Nancy Gentry, assistant director of Godtel Ministries.More >>
Deputies with Angelina County Sheriff's Office arrested a Diboll man on Sunday after he fled from law enforcement and leading them on a foot chase. Justin Jones, 23, was a wanted person with outstanding felony warrants.More >>
Deputies with Angelina County Sheriff's Office arrested a Diboll man on Sunday after he fled from law enforcement and leading them on a foot chase. Justin Jones, 23, was a wanted person with outstanding felony warrants.More >>
The city of Nacogdoches hosted a city-wide garage sale today. Vendors rented out storage units for $10.More >>
The city of Nacogdoches hosted a city-wide garage sale today. Vendors rented out storage units for $10.More >>