Severe Thunderstorm warning extended for counties Jasper, Newton and Tyler

Severe weather warnings have been issued for portions of several East Texas counties.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the counties Jasper, Tyler and Newton has been extended until 10:30 p.m.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sabine County has been extended to 10:15 p.m.

The tornado warning issued for Shelby and San Augustine County have been canceled.

The storm was located near Neuville at 8:27 p.m. moving east at 20 mph.

A severe thunderstorm released at 8:01 p.m. covers the northeastern part of Nacogdoches County, the central part of Shelby County and the northwestern part of San Augustine County until 9:15 p.m.

According to NWS, at 8:01 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Martinsville and was moving northeast at 25 miles per hour.

At 8:14 p.m., NWS issued a warning for central Polk County as a severe thunderstorm was located near Seven Oaks and moving east at 30 mph.

The eastern part of Angelina County, southeastern part of San Augustine County and all of Sabine County are in a severe thunderstorm warning until 9:45 p.m.