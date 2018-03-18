Polk County: Tree fell on trailer home, trapped woman rescued - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Polk County: Tree fell on trailer home, trapped woman rescued

POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) -

A woman in Polk County was rescued from her trailer after a tree fell onto her home during Sunday night's storms.

According to Polk County dispatch, the woman was trapped for a short time inside her trailer home after the storm hit, knocking a tree onto the structure.

She has been rescued, according to officials.

No other damage has been reported in Polk County.

