Lufkin fire crews battle 18-wheeler fire at truck stop

Very little is left of the truck-tractor part of an 18-wheeler that caught on fire at a Lufkin truck stop early stop Monday morning.

No one was injured in the incident.

Gregory Monroy, 33, of Louisville, Kentucky, the driver of the 18-wheeler said he was headed to Houston when he smelled smoke inside his truck. At the same time, smoke started coming out of the vents.

Monroe said he pulled over at the On the Road truck stop located at 4110 South Street and tried to use his fire extinguisher to put the fire out. However, the fire had spread by that time, and flames and smoke were inside the cabin of his truck.

"When I hopped out, flames were already in the cab of the truck, and I tried to use my fire extinguisher to see if I could put it out or do anything with it, and of course, it wasn't helping," said Monroe.

Lufkin firefighters and police officers were on the scene within four minutes, but it was too late, Monroe said. He said by the time emergency personnel arrived, the tractor part of his 18-wheeler was fully engulfed.

"I saw where he came into the parking lot and there was oil on the pavement, and so more than likely, he was going down the road and one of his oil lines or something got a hole in it and sprayed oil onto his muffler and started a fire," said Fire Marshal Keith Cole.

Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said that their dispatchers received numerous 911 calls about the fire at about 7:15 a.m. Monday morning.

Pebsworth said the cab part of the 18-wheeler was a total loss. She added that the trailer, which contained whiskey, wine, and other spirits, suffered damage to its front.

A Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission agent also responded to the scene.

Monroy was traveling to the Houston area from Kentucky, Pebsworth said.

