Preparation under way for upcoming Nacogdoches Pro Rodeo, Steer Show

From Pete Carr Pro Rodeo

NACOGDOCHES, TX (News Release) - Anita Scott leans on several people every year as she plans the Nacogdoches Pro Rodeo and Steer Show.

It takes a big group to organize one of the community’s largest annual events, and as the director for the Nacogdoches County Exposition and Civic Center,

Scott relies on several other entities to make sure the attendees are in for the best show possible at the rodeo, set for 7:45 p.m. Thursday, March 22-Saturday, March 24, at the Nacogdoches County Exposition and Civic Center.

“We’ve been doing a lot of things in promoting the rodeo this year,” said Scott, now in her 15th year. “We’ve been having our Wrangler Wednesday promotion, and we’re still going to have the trail ride. We’re having Pete Carr Pro Rodeo coming back, and that’s always good.”

Yes, it is. Carr is one of the preeminent producers in rodeo with some of the greatest bucking animals in the game.

“I think having the Pete Carr and his crew with us helps draw the bigger-named cowboys, and we are blessed to have them at the Nacogdoches Pro Rodeo & Steer Show,” she said. “He’s got a great reputation, and the guys want to come and want to win this rodeo. If it says Pete Carr on it, they know it’s going to be good and it’s going to be the caliber they want and get them the scores they need in order to win.”

Carr is just one of many pieces to the puzzle. This year’s event will feature Cliff “Hollywood” Harris as its entertainer and barrelman. He’s been around the game for a number of years and absolutely loves his role in the game.

“I’m more on the old-school art of clowning,” he said. “I use more pantomime instead of microphone talk. I really enjoy crowd-participation skits. They can go good, and then they can go fantastic. It’s going to be funny no matter what, but sometimes it’s just over-the-top funny because of the personalities we have in the crowd.”

The Nacogdoches fans will also get to see the work of longtime announcer Andy Stewart, a nine-time nominee for PRCA Announcer of the Year.

“It just wouldn’t feel like a rodeo if we didn’t have Andy,” Scott said. “We may be a small rodeo, but we pack a punch. We have a professional staff that has been recognized as the best. It’s definitely a top-notch rodeo.”

Scott and her staff are assisted in the preparatory work by the Nacogdoches Jaycees.

“A few years ago, we were close to losing our rodeo, but we’ve been able to make it work,” she said. “That’s because of the Jaycees. Having them help sell sponsorships and doing other things, we wouldn’t be able to make this happen.

“Our sponsors and our community are definitely a big part of making the rodeo successful. We appreciate their support.”

When it comes together well, it makes for a fantastic show. Fans in Nacogdoches have relied on that for years.