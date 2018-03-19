Angelina County Sheriff's Office: Search of stolen vehicle turned up drugs, guns

After a lieutenant with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office went to check out a report of a stolen vehicle at the Big’s Convenience Store on U.S. Highway 69 North on Sunday, he arrested two people on drug and firearms charges because a search of the vehicle turned up marijuana, Xanax, and two handguns.

Edwena Elizabeth Summers, 25, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a third-degree felony possession of a firearm by a felon charge. Her bond amount has been set at $3,5000.

Travis Wade Ellis, 27, was booked into the jail on a Class A misdemeanor possession of a dangerous drug charge, a Class A misdemeanor unlawfully carrying a weapon charge, and a Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces charge. His collective bond amount has been set at $4,500.

According to a post on Sheriff Greg Sanches’ Facebook page, an ACSO lieutenant was dispatched out to the Big’s Convenience Store on Highway 69 North in Lufkin to check out a report that a stolen vehicle was there.

When the lieutenant got to the scene, he found Summers and Ellis in the vehicle.

After the ACSO lieutenant noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, he conducted a search.

“A quantity of marijuana and Xanax was located in the car along with two handguns,” the Facebook post stated.

Summers and Ellis were arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.

The Huntington Police Department is investigating the stolen vehicle.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.