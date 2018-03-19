Angelina County Sheriff's Office: Traffic stop results in 3 arrests, seizure of meth, weed

A deputy with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on a variety of felony and misdemeanor drug charges and seized meth and marijuana late Friday night after a traffic stop on Falcon Avenue.

Jasmine Lanelle Smith, 27, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County jail on a first-degree felony manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1 and 200 grams charge, a second-degree felony manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 2 charge, a Class A misdemeanor possession of marijuana between 2 and 4 ounces charge, and a Class B misdemeanor failure to appear for criminal mischief charge.

Collectively, Jasmine Smith’s bond amount was set at $56,500.

Victor Orlando Redmon Jr., 27, of Hudson, was booked into the county jail on a state-jail felony possession of marijuana charge. he was released Saturday after he posted a bail amount of $1,500.

Bonnie Marie Smith, 54, of Lufkin, was booked into the county jail on a third-degree felony prohibited substance in a correctional facility charge and a Class C misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charge. She was released Sunday after she posted an unspecified bail amount.

According to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office daily activity report, an ACSO deputy responded to a report of a disturbance on Generic Lane and stopped the suspects’ vehicle after they left the Generic Lane area. A search of their vehicle turned up 174.7 grams of marijuana and 77.5 grams of methamphetamine in containers and on the suspects’ persons, the report stated.

Jasmine Smith, Redmon, and Bonnie Smith were arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.

