Lake levels in good shape as we enter the spring season

Our recent stretch of timely and meaningful rainfall in February and early March have helped boost our lake levels in the past few weeks.

All of our big lakes have seen their water levels climb about two feet on average since the beginning of the year, which has put most of them above pool stage, which is a good scenario as lake-goers, boaters, and anglers alike start to frequent the waters as the days get longer and the weather gradually warms up.

The key going forward through the spring months remains the same: namely, receive timely and adequate rainfall that will keep the soil moisture content replenished and lake levels near pool stage.

If you would like to check the lake levels for your area lake, or anywhere across the state, you can visit and bookmark this site for future reference.

