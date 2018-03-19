Lady Roadrunners go on home run frenzy in sweep of Alvin Community

From AC Athletics

The pitching is clicking, the bats are heating up and the Angelina College Lady Roadrunners find themselves on a seven-game winning streak following Monday’s 11-0, 10-0 doubleheader sweep of Alvin College.

Nikki Whitehead drove in six runs in AC’s 11-0 win in the opener (she’d add two more RBI in the nightcap), Sydney Brown homered in each game and the Lady ‘Runners combined for four long balls in the 10-0 win in the late game.

Starting pitchers Shelby Mixon (opener) and Leigh Luker teamed up for the pair of shutouts, giving them each two straight shutouts – and four combined for the Lady Roadrunners – in their past two starts.

Whitehead, whose recent hot streak has her leading the team with a .429 average, opened the scoring in the early game with a three-run, line-drive shot in the second inning that bounced off the top of the wall in left centerfield. In the third inning, following RBI singles from Brown and Ashley Hallmark, Whitehead lined a three-run double down the right field line for an 8-0 AC lead. Brown launched a long, three-run homer in the fourth, and Mixon battled out of a bases-loaded Alvin threat in the fifth to complete the shutout. Mixon finished the game having allowed just four Dolphin hits.

The late game featured just as solid a pitching effort from Luker, combined with more heavy hitting from the offense. AC’s six-run second inning included a solo homer from Brown, an RBI double from Morgan Conner, a two-run homer from Hallmark and a two-run homer from Kiriany Hornberger. Whitehead plated two more runs in the third with a single, and Rachel Agnello gave the Lady ‘Runners their 10th run – and fourth homer of a game – with a long, solo blast in the fourth. Luker closed out the game having scattered five Alvin hits.

The Lady Roadrunners (15-8, 3-3) host a key conference match up with Trinity Valley Community College on Wednesday. The doubleheader is scheduled for a 3 p.m. start.