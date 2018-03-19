With season over, SFA's future looks bright

The season came to an end for the SFA Lumberjacks last Thursday when they lost a heart breaker to Texas Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The team should be considered a favorite to go back next year as the representative of the Southland Conference.

After the 70-60 loss where the 'Jacks controlled most of the game, Tech head coach Chris Beard praised the team.

"They had a great run in their conference, which to me being a Texas guy, I understand how good the Southland Conference is and how good the coaching is," Beard said. "It's probably the most underrated conference, good basketball, good coaching, good athletes. It's a Kyle Keller team. They're not going to

make mistakes. They're hard. They're tough. We're pleased to get this win. I would agree with the first question, that's not a 14 seed. That's one of the best teams I think in college basketball this year."

That team is only loosing 3 seniors; Ivan Canete, Ty Charles and Leon Gilmore III. The team will have TJ Holyfield, Shannon Bogues, Kevon Harris, John Commeaux and Aaron Augustine all coming back as key players. The team is also going to be adding a freshman class that could go down as the best freshman class to sign with the program.

Last fall, the team added Jock Hughes and Mitchell Seraille to their recruiting class. The Jack Yates duo signed NLIs just a week apart to continue their career at SFA. Hughes and Seraille both bring state rankings with them to the program. Seraille is a four star recruit and a top 31 recruit at his position based on ESPN rankings.

"Mitch is a warrior that competes at a high level, challenges every shot on defense and rebounds very well," Keller said. "He is a fantastic high-flyer who, when combined with the current players on our roster, will have a chance to impact our program in a variety of ways on offense and as a shot blocker on defense. I have no doubt he will be a great asset to the other young men on our team."

"Jock is a tremendous athlete who is known for his deep shooting range," Keller said. "He comes from a great family and he has proven to be an excellent student as well. It will be fun and exciting for our staff and our fans to watch Jock continue to grow as a player and contribute to our program when he arrives."

