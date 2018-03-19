Local heroes to square off with Harlem Wizards

From Harlem Wizards

Get ready Lufkin and Angelina County A high-flying, slam-dunking, rim-rattling basketball show is coming to town brought to you by Hi-Jinx Trampoline Park and Angelina Rotary Club!

The world-famous Harlem Wizards will visit Lufkin Middle School Panther Gym on Thursday, March 22nd 2018 for an evening of great fun and fundraising. The Wizards, sponsored by Lufkin Coca-Cola will play a game against our local Hometown heroes; members of the Lufkin Police Department sponsored by McWilliams and Son Heating and Air Conditioning and members of the Lufkin Fire and EMS Department sponsored by Commercial Bank of Texas! Proceeds will benefit the Angelina Rotary Club.

The event will feature a variety of fun interactive extras to complement the Wizards' dazzling demonstration of hoops artistry: Pregame "Wiz Kids" warm-up, contests, comedy, awesome slam dunks, audience participation, merchandise giveaways, and more. The game will conclude with the Wizards' signature dance extravaganza that will have the crowd on their feet!

"We are delighted to host the Wizards," says Crystal Williams, Chairperson of the event. "They are superb showmen who deliver fantastic all-ages entertainment for a great cause. Who doesn’t love to watch trick basketball! This is a great family friendly event all to support a great cause!”

Founded in 1962, the Wizards have played over 15,000 games throughout the US that have raised over $25 million for schools and charitable causes. The Wizards have also played in over 25 foreign countries on five continents.

Tickets are priced as follows:

Student & Senior Citizen Admission ADVANCE: $8 GATE: $10

General Admission (GA ticket price) ADVANCE: $10 GATE: $12

Reserved (Reserved ticket price) $16

Courtside Plus (CSP price) $25

Courtside Plus ticket holders receive first or second row seating and meet privately with selected Wizard players before the game for a meet-and-greet and show sponsored by Whataburger. Only 50 Courtside Plus tickets are available.

To purchase tickets, and for more information, visit (www.harlemwizards.com).

The home team players will be thrilled to play in front of family, friends, and fans, and spectators will delight in seeing their beloved Hometown Hero leaders run the court. Come out and cheer - you will not want to miss this fantastic experience that will benefit the projects of the Angelina Rotary Club.

About the Harlem Wizards: Howie Davis was a larger-than-life entrepreneur, impresario, promoter, and visionary whose passion for sports, entertainment, and philanthropy culminated with his creation of the Harlem Wizards in 1962. The idea for the Wizards started in 1959, when legendary basketball showman Goose Tatum approached Howie to organize a tour for Goose's "Harlem Stars." The Stars had a short but successful run that opened Howie's eyes to the enormous potential of "show" basketball. Three years later, Howie launched the Wizards.

Today's Wizards roster features an all-star lineup of master basketball showmen from all over the country!The Wizards field four travelling squads which collectively will play over 500 games throughout the US and abroad during the 2017-18 season.

Since Howie Davis founded the Wizards 60 years ago, the team has undergone tremendous change. Howie's son Todd and grandson Rick now run the operation, fundraising revenue has grown exponentially, and the team has expanded into new geographic markets.

Through all the changes, the team's commitment to Howie's original mission has remained constant: to deliver world-class family-friendly entertainment while raising money for great causes.