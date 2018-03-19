Honors continue to roll in for Cumbie as dominant season continues

Lufkin's Trey Cumbie continues to be a force on the diamond for the University of Houston Cougars.

On Friday, Cumbie threw a complete game shutout in Houston's 1-0 win over New Mexico. The Cougar's ace also had 10 strikeouts. It was his first ever complete game shutout and fifth complete game of his career. Cumbie is now 1-1 on the season. The outing was the third time this season he has struck out at least 10 batters.

The performance brought home his second Weekly Honor Roll award from the American Athletic Conference this season.

