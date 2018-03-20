2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler claims life of Joaquin man

A two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler that occurred on U.S. Highway 84 in Joaquin claimed the life of a 52-year-old Joaquin man on Saturday.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the fatal crash, which occurred at about 1:5 0 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a press release, a 2005 Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer rig was stopped at a red traffic signal on U.S. 84 when the driver of a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro failed to control his speed, and his car slammed into the 18-wheeler’s trailer.

The driver of the Camaro was identified as John Ballinger. Ballinger was taken to a Center hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the press release stated. The driver of the Freightliner, a 31-year-old Center man, was not injured in the wreck.

The crash is still under investigation.

