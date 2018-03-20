Rosters finalized for 10th KTRE Pineywoods Showdown

The 10th annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown, which pits high-school basketball seniors from both counties of Angelina and Nacogdoches, will be held Thursday, April 19, at the Central Heights high school gym.
The girls' game starts at 6 p.m. and the boys will follow after.
Admission is $5 at the door. Children under the age of 5 can get in free.
The ninth year saw the Angelina County girls win 57-44 and the Nacogdoches County boys win 71-66.
The game pits the top seniors of Angelina County against the top seniors of of Nacogdoches County in two basketball games. Each team's coach has selected a charity to play for. The winning teams' charities win proceeds from the door.
Below are rosters for each team:
Angelina County girls, coached by Kirsten Hines of Hudson. Playing for Habitat for Humanity.
Addie Liles and Jarynn Sprinkle of Central
Hannah Boykin and Salara McCarter of Diboll
Madison Hawkins, Kayla Summers, and Hailie Love of Hudson
Mycah McDonald and Destinee Holman of Lufkin
Tina Douglas and Lexi Nelson of Pineywoods Community Academy
Kailei Marshall of Zavalla
Nacogdoches County girls, coached by Lancy Taylor of Woden. Playing for American Cancer Society.
Maelee Corman of Central Heights
Allie McInnis of Cushing
Cassie Hogan, Briley Garner, and Riley Lucas of Douglass
Gracie Honea of Garrison
Neketria Duffie, Jasmine Smith, Jessica Graham, Keaudria Thorn, and Jakaycia Teel of Nacogdoches
Britney Thompson of Woden
Angelina County boys, coached by JT McManus of Lufkin. Playing for Lufkin Boys & Girls Club.
Riley Dewitz and Ty Clifton of Central
Dominique Guy and Jermarcus White of Diboll
Kade Johnson of Hudson
Sawyer Thornhill of Huntington
Chris Thompson and JaCourtney Calvin of Lufkin
MaRozzney House, Michael Williams, Jace Walker, and Zachary Hamilton of Pineywoods Academy
Dre Butler of Zavalla
Nacogdoches County boys, coached by Chase Phillips of Woden. Playing for Love INC.
Jacob Street, Michael Badders, and Matt King of Central Heights
Zach Butler of Chireno
Austin Davis of Cushing
Avery Arnold of Douglass
Justin Garcia of Garrison
Blake Enloe and Aurelio Arroyo of Martinsville
Nick Smith, Tycolby Caraway, and Mike Little of Nacogdoches
Ethan Jacobs and Rett Moorman of Woden
The following are scores from the previous nine years:
2009:
Nacogdoches girls 49, Angelina girls 61
Nacogdoches boys 66, Angelina boys 72
2010:
Nacogdoches girls 36, Angelina girls 48
Nacogdoches boys 51, Angelina boys 72
2011:
Angelina girls 65, Nacogdoches girls 31
Angelina boys 84, Nacogdoches boys 53
2012:
Nacogdoches girls 28, Angelina girls 48
Nacogdoches boys 62, Angelina boys 73
2013:
Nacogdoches girls 72, Angelina girls 74
Nacogdoches boys 72, Angelina boys 78
2014:
Nacogdoches girls 67, Angelina girls 36
Nacogdoches boys 61, Angelina boys 54
2015:
Angelina girls 40, Nacogdoches girls 44
Angelina boys 70, Nacogdoches boys 66
2016:
Angelina girls 66, Nacogdoches girls 52
Angelina boys 69, Nacogdoches boys 57
2017
Angelina girls 57, Nacogdoches girls 44
Nacogdoches boys 71, Angelina boys 66
