Rosters finalized for 10th KTRE Pineywoods Showdown

The 10th annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown, which pits high-school basketball seniors from both counties of Angelina and Nacogdoches, will be held Thursday, April 19, at the Central Heights high school gym.

The girls' game starts at 6 p.m. and the boys will follow after.

Admission is $5 at the door. Children under the age of 5 can get in free.

The ninth year saw the Angelina County girls win 57-44 and the Nacogdoches County boys win 71-66.

The game pits the top seniors of Angelina County against the top seniors of of Nacogdoches County in two basketball games. Each team's coach has selected a charity to play for. The winning teams' charities win proceeds from the door.

Below are rosters for each team:

Angelina County girls, coached by Kirsten Hines of Hudson. Playing for Habitat for Humanity.

Addie Liles and Jarynn Sprinkle of Central

Hannah Boykin and Salara McCarter of Diboll

Madison Hawkins, Kayla Summers, and Hailie Love of Hudson

Mycah McDonald and Destinee Holman of Lufkin

Tina Douglas and Lexi Nelson of Pineywoods Community Academy

Kailei Marshall of Zavalla

Nacogdoches County girls, coached by Lancy Taylor of Woden. Playing for American Cancer Society.

Maelee Corman of Central Heights

Allie McInnis of Cushing

Cassie Hogan, Briley Garner, and Riley Lucas of Douglass

Gracie Honea of Garrison

Neketria Duffie, Jasmine Smith, Jessica Graham, Keaudria Thorn, and Jakaycia Teel of Nacogdoches

Britney Thompson of Woden

Angelina County boys, coached by JT McManus of Lufkin. Playing for Lufkin Boys & Girls Club.

Riley Dewitz and Ty Clifton of Central

Dominique Guy and Jermarcus White of Diboll

Kade Johnson of Hudson

Sawyer Thornhill of Huntington

Chris Thompson and JaCourtney Calvin of Lufkin

MaRozzney House, Michael Williams, Jace Walker, and Zachary Hamilton of Pineywoods Academy

Dre Butler of Zavalla

Nacogdoches County boys, coached by Chase Phillips of Woden. Playing for Love INC.

Jacob Street, Michael Badders, and Matt King of Central Heights

Zach Butler of Chireno

Austin Davis of Cushing

Avery Arnold of Douglass

Justin Garcia of Garrison

Blake Enloe and Aurelio Arroyo of Martinsville

Nick Smith, Tycolby Caraway, and Mike Little of Nacogdoches

Ethan Jacobs and Rett Moorman of Woden

The following are scores from the previous nine years:

2009:

Nacogdoches girls 49, Angelina girls 61

Nacogdoches boys 66, Angelina boys 72

2010:

Nacogdoches girls 36, Angelina girls 48

Nacogdoches boys 51, Angelina boys 72

2011:

Angelina girls 65, Nacogdoches girls 31

Angelina boys 84, Nacogdoches boys 53

2012:

Nacogdoches girls 28, Angelina girls 48

Nacogdoches boys 62, Angelina boys 73

2013:

Nacogdoches girls 72, Angelina girls 74

Nacogdoches boys 72, Angelina boys 78

2014:

Nacogdoches girls 67, Angelina girls 36

Nacogdoches boys 61, Angelina boys 54

2015:

Angelina girls 40, Nacogdoches girls 44

Angelina boys 70, Nacogdoches boys 66

2016:

Angelina girls 66, Nacogdoches girls 52

Angelina boys 69, Nacogdoches boys 57

2017

Angelina girls 57, Nacogdoches girls 44

Nacogdoches boys 71, Angelina boys 66

