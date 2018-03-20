One hive at a time, Deep East Texas backyard beekeepers are saving bee population



The number of bees across the nation are starting to decline, but commercial beekeepers in Deep East Texas are making it their duty to keep them alive.

“As far as commercial pollination goes and pollinating the crops that we eat every day, without those efforts we wouldn't have that,” said beekeeper Robert Love.

Many of the crops that bees help produce are found in your local store every day.

“Everything from cherries, apples, and oranges to a lot of the various fruits and vegetables that we get are what bees supply,” Love said.

To make sure we do have those crops, beekeepers colonize bees in their back yard.

“We're getting ready to do splits in this yard and that's where we separate frames of brewed and give the colony a new queen to where we actually have another hive,” said Love.

And while the queen bee plays a major role within the hive, beekeepers believe every bee is important.

“Drones are the male bees and their only job is to mate with the queen,” said beekeeper Rachel Payne. “If they're lucky enough to do that they're life is over.

Payne is a part of the Pineywoods Beekeepers Association where keeping honeybees alive is one of their priorities.

“We actually teach people the basics about keeping bees and good bee management practices,” said Love.

Love believes the honeybee population will be okay as long as beekeepers keep doing their job and educating more people.

Currently beekeepers have lost 33% of their colonies.

This is the second lowest rate of annual colony loss recorded.

