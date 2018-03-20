Toddler found at bottom of Lufkin motel pool

Lufkin Police investigating child found at the bottom of motel pool

Lufkin Police are investigating a 3-year-old girl, found at the bottom of a motel pool.

It happened at the Motel 6 on South Timberland Drive, at 4:56 P.M. Tuesday afternoon.

Police say, it appears the girl got out of her family’s downstairs room, while her father was asleep.

She reportedly managed to enter the fenced pool area, because of a broken gate latch.

A good Samaritan administered CPR to the child after pulling her from the pool.

“We know from surveillance video that she was under water for several minutes,” Lufkin Police spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth said. “She and her family could use all the prayers they can get.”

Lufkin Fire paramedics took her to CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin.

She was then flown to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

Police say, her condition and prognosis and unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.

The child's identity has not been released at this time.

