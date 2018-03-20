Car drives through front door of Lufkin Jack in the Box

A car literally drove through the Jack in the Box on West Frank Avenue in Lufkin, around 8 o'clock Tuesday night.

Lufkin Police tell KTRE, a man accidentally pressed the gas pedal, instead of the brake, causing him to accelerate through the building.

A heavy police and medical presence was on the scene, but officials report, no one was injured during the incident.

Police tell KTRE, they will release more information when it becomes available.

