Lufkin Softball throttles Montgomery while Pack come up short

The difference between the Lufkin Softball and baseball games could not be more different than night and day.

The boys failed to bring a single base runner home as they fell to Montgomery 6-0. The Pack only managed to get one runner on base in the first three innings and that was after the batter was hit by a pitch. Their first hit did not come until the fourth.

Just next door, the Lady Pack stayed hot all night as they knocked off Montgomery 13-0 in 5 innings.

Baseball Scores:

Montgomery 6, Lufkin 0

Huntington 2, Northside Falcons 1

Spring Hill 7, Hudson 1

Alto 10, Cushing 4

Slocum 8, Lovelady 4

Gary 23, Tenaha 0

Woden 29, Martinsville 1

Shelbyville 19, Mt Enterprise 0

Central 13, Woodville 4

Softball Scores:

Lufkin 13, Montgomery 0

Hudson 4, Diboll 2

Neches 6, Lovelady 0

Central 14, Woodville 1

Ennis 14, Nacogdoches 0

