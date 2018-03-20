Lufkin Softball throttles Montgomery while Pack come up short

The difference between the Lufkin Softball and baseball games could not be more different than night and day.
The boys failed to bring a single base runner home as they fell to Montgomery 6-0. The Pack only managed to get one runner on base in the first three innings and that was after the batter was hit by a pitch. Their first hit did not come until the fourth.
Just next door, the Lady Pack stayed hot all night as they knocked off Montgomery 13-0 in 5 innings.
Baseball Scores:
Montgomery 6, Lufkin 0
Huntington 2, Northside Falcons 1
Spring Hill 7, Hudson 1
Alto 10, Cushing 4
Slocum 8, Lovelady 4
Gary 23, Tenaha 0
Woden 29, Martinsville 1
Shelbyville 19, Mt Enterprise 0
Central 13, Woodville 4
Softball Scores:
Lufkin 13, Montgomery 0
Hudson 4, Diboll 2
Neches 6, Lovelady 0
Central 14, Woodville 1
Ennis 14, Nacogdoches 0
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.
358 TV Road
Pollok, TX 75969
(936) 853-5873
publicfile@ktre.com
(936) 853-5873EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.