AC Roadrunners shutout Alvin

From AC Athletics
Facing a conference opponent outside his team’s division, Angelina College head coach Jeff Livin used Monday’s game against Alvin College to give his pitching staff a little extra work.
Every ‘Runner who took the mound looked solid, as six AC pitchers teamed up to blank the Dolphins in AC’s 4-0 win at Roadrunner Field in Lufkin.
Jarod Sprinkle, Tanner Sembera and Hagan Hartman worked two scoreless innings each; and Clayton Hill, Nick Bowman and Ty Hoecker each worked an inning without allowing a run.
Nic Garza drove in two of AC’s runs with a two-run homer in the fifth inning, Dillon Nesbitt added an RBI single and Grant Jackman scored an eighth-inning run ahead of a double steal. Sean Bergeron singled twice and scored a run, and Brett Mugavero went 1-for-2 with a run scored
Sembera struck out four Dolphins while keeping Alvin hitless in his two innings of work. Hartman fanned three in his two frames while also refusing to allow a hit. Hill and Hoecker each struck out two of the three batters they faced.
The Roadrunners open a three-game series with Northeast Texas Community College beginning Thursday in Mount Pleasant. The single, nine-inning game starts at 4 p.m.
AC and the Eagles will conclude the series Saturday in Lufkin. The doubleheader starts at 2 p.m. at Roadrunner Field in Lufkin.
