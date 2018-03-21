Lufkin PD releases name of 3-year-old girl found at bottom of motel pool

On Wednesday morning, the Lufkin Police Department released additional information on the 3-year-old girl who was found at the bottom of a motel swimming pool Tuesday afternoon.

The incident is still under investigation.

Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said that the child has been identified as Arianna Smith, of Lufkin. The toddler remains in unknown condition at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

“The incident remains under investigation, but based on preliminary information, we do not anticipate charges being filed,” Pebsworth said.

Arianna’s family checked into Lufkin’s Motel 6 at about noon Tuesday, Pebsworth said. She said that the little girl and her father, Rondarius Smith, 26, were watching TV when he fell asleep.

After Arriana exited the motel room, she entered the pool area, which had a broken gate latch.

“We know from surveillance footage that she entered the water at 4:38 p.m., and the Good Samaritan rescued her at 4:48 p.m.,” Pebsworth said. “She was underwater for 10 minutes and 40 seconds. Another bystander began CPR until Lufkin Fire paramedics arrived.”

Pebsworth said Arriana’s mother had left the hotel to run errands when the incident occurred.

Arriana was flown by helicopter to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston Tuesday night.

“We ask that the community keeps Arianna and her families in their thoughts and prayers,” Pebsworth said.

