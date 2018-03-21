Lufkin zoo responds to rhino death in Africa by supporting conservation

On Wednesday morning, the Lufkin Police Department confirmed that the 3-year-old girl found in the bottom of a motel pool Tuesday afternoon died at Texas Children's Hospital.More >>
The world's only male northern white rhino died, earlier this week, after falling ill, leading many to question the future of the species with only two females left. But, staff at the Ellen Trout Zoo hope that the animals can make a comeback.More >>
Selling homes and belongings to live a minimalistic lifestyle is generally the first step taken by many host families at state and national parks across the nation.More >>
The Jack in the Box located in the 1900 block of West Frank Avenue suffered damage when police say someone accidentally drove through the restaurant's front door.More >>
We are investigating an incident in which a 3-year-old girl was found at the bottom of the Motel 6 pool earlier this afternoon on South Timberland Drive.More >>
