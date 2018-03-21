Douglass, Central athletes sign with college athletics

Two separate signings on Wednesday resulted in three different East Texas high school athletes declaring where they would play college sports.

The signings started in Douglass in the morning when Cassie Hogan signed to play basketball with Costal Bend. She will be leaving the Lady Indians to join the Lady Cougars.

The day was capped off when Carmen Acosta and Jaryn Sprinkle signed with Navarro Junior College. They two had visited the school last fall and in November officially signed with the team but waited until the spring to hold a public ceremony.

