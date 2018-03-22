2 women arrested on child endangerment, drug charges after Trinity traffic stop

Trinity County law enforcement officers arrested two women on drug and child endangerment charges Wednesday after a search of their vehicle turned up meth and marijuana.

The drugs were within easy reach of one woman’s 4-year-old son, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Ashley Nickell, 32, was booked into jail on a state-jail felony abandoning or endangering a child charge, a state-jail felony possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram charge, a Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces charge, and a Class C misdemeanor driving with license invalid charge.

Christy Daigle, 42, was also arrested. She was charged with state-jail felony abandoning or endangering a child, state-jail felony possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, and a Class C possession of drug paraphernalia charge.

According to the probable cause affidavit for Nickell’s endangering a child charge, a Trinity police officer was patrolling north on State Highway 19 and saw a vehicle make a right turn onto Brantley Street. The officer that the car had a tail light was out and made a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The officer spoke to the driver, who was later identified as Nickell. She handed him her insurance and told him that she didn’t have a driver’s license, the affidavit stated. When the Trinity PD officer ran Nickell’s name and date of birth, he found that her license had been suspended, so he arrested her.

Shortly afterward, four Trinity County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on the scene to assist the TPD officer, and a search of Nickell’s vehicle turned up a black, magnetic key box sitting on the back floorboard on the passenger side of the vehicle. The box contained bags of marijuana and meth, the affidavit stated.

Nickel’s 4-year-old-son was sitting behind Daigle, the affidavit stated.

When the Trinity PD officer showed Daigle the drugs and asked if they were hers, she allegedly denied knowing anything about them.

As the officers continued to search the vehicle, the female TCSO deputy went to her patrol unit to get some gloves to search Daigle. However, when the deputy got back to the vehicle, Daigle admitted that she had something on her, the affidavit stated.

The female TCSO deputy found a bag of meth, a syringe, and a glass meth-smoking pipe on Daigle, the affidavit stated. At that point, Daigle was taken into custody as well.

Daigle allegedly claimed that the bag of meth, syringe, and meth pipe belonged to Nickell and that Nickell made Daigle hide it on herself. When the TPD officer asked Nickel if those items belonged to her, she said no.

According to the affidavit, the drugs found in Nickell’s vehicle were within easy reach of her 4-year-old son.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.