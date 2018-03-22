Affidavit: Nacogdoches man hit 74-year-old man in face, caused injuries

Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 39-year-old man Wednesday in connection with allegations that he hit a 74-year-old man who was serving a breach of rental contract letter on him.

David Alan Stickle, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree felony injury to a child/a disabled person/an elderly person. His bond amount has been set at $50,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, an NPD took an assault report at the police department on March 17. The alleged victim told the officer that just before he came to the police department, he had been in the process of serving a breach of rental contract letter on Stickle when Stickle struck him in the face with a closed fist or an open hand, the affidavit stated.

The NPD officer documented the visible injuries to the alleged victim’s face.

