Lufkin PD: Suspect or suspects vandalize PCA buildings, buses

Pineywoods Community Academy was vandalized sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

The next morning, a bus driver arrived at the campus around 7 a.m. and noticed that the school had been vandalized and that a lot of trash had been scattered all over the school’s property, according to Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department.

“They went into to the back of our school building and jumped over the fence, and they kicked in one of our doors,” said Superintendent Ken Vaughn. “They also got into our daycare area, where they just destroyed all of the children's toys and they jumped on the little playhouse and tore it all up.”

The suspect or suspects also threw toys onto the school’s roof.

After a Lufkin police officer arrived on the scene, he and the driver noticed that someone had broken into two buses, No. 2 and No. 4.

On Bus 2, the LPD officer noticed the strong odor of what he believed was marijuana. The two cameras and a monitor on that bus were damaged.

Bus No. 4 had a broken back window.

“We’re having to rent some operations that will help us get things done as we do as a school,” Vaughn said.

The driver told the LPD officer that the fences were locked, which meant that the suspect or suspects jumped the fence and tried to break into one of the windows that was covered by sheet metal, but they were unsuccessful.

However, the suspect or suspects did manage to damage the sheet metal. They also broke six light covers and a building door. The bus driver told the LPD officer that he didn’t know if the suspect or suspects had entered the building.

