Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 03/22/18

Ocean Buffet at 3613 North Street: 14 demerits for spray bottles not labeled, cap needed on spray bottle, improperly labeled cans, one milk product needed to be discarded, foods in coolers not kept covered, boxes and buckets of food and sauces not stored properly, use-by dates needed, thermometers not provided for all coolers and freezers, dumpster lids not kept closed, and wall and floor areas not smooth and easily cleanable.

Nini’s Fresh Donuts at 1716 South Street: 14 demerits for spray bottle needed to be re-labeled, one milk product needed to be discarded, foods in cooler not kept covered, use-by dates needed, thermometers not provided for all refrigerators and freezers, one spatula needed to be re-cleaned and re-sanitized, walls not kept wiped down, dumpster lids not kept closed, men’s bathroom needed to be repaired, and paper towels needed in bathroom.

Kim’s Grill at 4712 South Street: 12 demerits for test strips needed, backflow preventer needed for outside hose, onions and buckets of food stored improperly, thermometers not provided for all warmers, freezers, and coolers, leak at hand wash sink, and hand towels needed for all hand sinks.

Tacos Dona Pancha at 112 W. Seale: 11 demerits for spray bottles not labeled, backflow preventer needed for outside hose, foods in cooler not covered, use-by dates needed, and floor areas not smooth and easily cleanable.

KJ’s Convenience Store at 4712 South Street: 7 demerits for one spray bottle not labeled, vents not kept clean, dumpster lids not kept closed, damaged or missing ceiling tiles needed to be repaired or replaced, and floor or wall areas not smooth and easily cleanable.

Rick’s Convenience Store at 3505 South Street: 6 demerits for one canned food product needed to be discarded, visible thermometer not provided for freezer, vents not kept clean, and dumpster lids not kept closed.

La Bonita Michoacana at 1418 South Street: 6 demerits bee product needed to be discarded because of improper hot hold temperature, thermometers not provided for all cooks, freezers, and cooler, and dumpster lids not kept closed.

Appleby Sand Road Depot at 3023 Appleby Sand Road: 4 demerits for path to hand wash sink blocked, paper towels not provided for hand wash sink, warmer not kept clean and sanitary, and water-damaged ceiling tiles needed to be replaced or repaired.

Olde Towne Restaurant and General Store at 205 E. Main: 4 demerits for items in prep cooler not at minimum temperature and one spatula needed to be discarded because it wasn’t smooth and easily cleanable.

KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) at 3007 North Street: 4 demerits for drinks in food prep area weren’t in non-spillable containers or didn’t have lids and straws, ceiling tiles and vents not kept clean, and floor areas not smooth and easily cleanable.

Starbucks at 2001 North Street: 2 demerits for one dairy product needed to be discarded.

Subway at 933 North University: 2 demerits for dumpster lids not kept closed and water-damaged ceiling tiles needed to be replaced or repaired.