Construction begins for new school zone in Nacogdoches

A speed limit change will soon be in place in the area around Regents Academy in Nacogdoches.

Construction began on Thursday for a new school zone to go into effect on Northeast Stallings Drive. The zone will stretch about a third of a mile on South Loop 224.

It was back in the first week of December when parents and Regents Academy took a formal action to request a school zone. However, the need for the speed reduction dates back several years as the school has expanded according to the David Bryant, the school's headmaster.

"We have almost a 100 families. We don't have a bus service. That means twice a day in the neighborhood of 100 families will be dropping off and picking up," Bryant said.



Jake Hill, 17, said many times, he finds himself in a tough spot being a new driver.



"It really kind of complicated when you have people behind you," Hill said. "Big semis sometimes honking for you to go. and you can't go. It can get pretty much congested sometimes."



A student since the second grade, Hill said he's witnessed some really bad wrecks on Highway 224.



"Some of the wrecks have been really bad," Hill said. "I'm sure the circumstances of the victims of those crashes but from the outward appearances it didn't look good."



The Texas Department of Transportation is installing the school zone designation. Speed will reduce to 35 mph within the zone when flashing beacons are activated.



"Just this year, there's been an accident that's heightened the sense of the need for this school zone," Bryant said.



Speed will revert to 55 mph in both directions outside the school zone times.

Nacogdoches City Council approved the new school zone earlier this month. Construction is expected to be completed in two weeks.

