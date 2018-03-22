Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office: 11-year-old boy dies in accidental shooting

An 11-year-old Martinsville boy died in an accidental shooting incident that occurred at his home Wednesday afternoon.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this family at this time as they suffer through this terrible tragedy,” Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges said in a press release. “With respect to the family, and due to the victim is a juvenile, the victim’s identity will not be released by the sheriff’s office.”

According to the press release, the child went into his parents’ closet for an unknown reason and found a pistol. The gun somehow went off, striking the victim in the head.

Law enforcement and medical personnel were dispatched to the home at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday. In addition, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was in the area on State Highway 7 East and arrived within minutes of the call.

“The trooper entered the residence and observed the mother of the child performing CPR,” the press release stated. “The trooper took over and gave CPR to the child until EMS arrived on scene.”

The boy was then transported to Nacogdoches Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

“Family members were at the residence when the shooting occurred,” the press release stated. “The 11-year-old child, who was an avid hunter and very familiar with guns, had also taken a hunter’s education class.”

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the shooting, and an autopsy has been ordered.

