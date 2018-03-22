Nacogdoches Pro Rodeo gets underway

The bucking bulls were the first to arrive Thursday for the opening of the three night rodeo performance. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Pete Carr Pro Rodeo provides the livestock. Consistently, the stock are named champions for their performance. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Dustin Beaver, the Nacogdoches Jaycee Rodeo event chair, sits in front of 8 bucking chutes the Jaycees paid for through rodeo profits. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Nacogdoches Expo Director Anita Scott has conducted numerous Facebook Live reports to give viewers a behind the scene look of prepping for the 38th Annual Nacogdoches Pro Rodeo. (Source: KTRE Staff)

The gates are about to open at the Nacogdoches County Exposition Center for the Nacogdoches Pro Rodeo and Steer Show.

The community participation and enthusiastic leadership are what is making it all happen.

"Bulls just unloaded and we have more stock coming in right now,” said Anita Scott, the director of the Nacogdoches County Exposition Center.

Scott has become a pro at Facebook Live. She's taking viewers behind the scenes of a pro rodeo … like when a very experienced bull knows he doesn't have to put on a show until 7:45.

As the bull slowly walked out, Scott said, “Mister graceful here.”

Rodeo time has Scott constantly texting when she's not on the cell phone or walkie-talkie.

"Invoice them for 40 bags of shavings, so they can get us paid,” Scott said.

Winning the best tailgate seat in the house is just one of several clever promotions to encourage fans and sponsors. When the rodeo announcer wanted to sit close to the bleachers, Scott just didn't like seeing an empty announcer’s booth.

"They renovated it. Put in a new floor, sound, new covering,” Scott said. “I wanted a window in the back, and we sold that as a sponsorship."

Later, Scott ended up at Boles Feed Store. For weeks leading up to the rodeo, she's been looking at, well, cowboy's rear pockets.

"So you got Wranglers on,” Scott said. “We've given tickets to the first person we see wearing Wrangler jeans."

"That's what I always wanted,” the recipient said.

Creative marketing attracts Pete Carr’s Championship Livestock back year after year.

"When you fill up your rodeo sponsorships you have to come up with different ways to have it generate more money and that's what Nacogdoches has done the best, so far this year,” said John Gwatney, the chute boss for Pete Carr Rodeo stock.

New bucking chutes for the safety of contestants and livestock didn't require taxpayer dollars thanks to the Nacogdoches Jaycees, the benefactors of each rodeo.

"At the end of the rodeo we receive 100 percent net profit from the rodeo,” said Dustin Beaver, the rodeo’s event chair. “We, in turn, donate 50 percent back to the expo to improve the expo in any way we can.

This year's profits could bring an alley roof or billboard improvements. Both are on the discussion table.

The Jaycees will have to lasso Scott for input or just wait until after the rodeo.

The Nacogdoches Pro Rodeo benefiting the Nacogdoches Jaycees is tonight, Friday, and Saturday nights at the Nacogdoches Exposition Center.

Southern Power’s sponsorship makes tonight's performance free with a two-dollar donation to the Cushing ISD Angel Tree.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Mutton bustin' is at 7 p.m. And rodeo action starts at 7:45 p.m. Tickets or a two-day armband can be purchased. Click here for the ticket prices.

