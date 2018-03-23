Affidavit: Sabine County man, woman exposed 4-year-old son

An 11-year-old Martinsville boy died in an accidental shooting incident that occurred at his home Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Deputies with the Sabine County Sheriff's Office arrested a man and a woman on child endangerment charges last week after the man's 4-year-old son tested positive for meth.
Crime Stoppers is asking the public this week not to find a criminal. Rather, they are telling people not to buy advertisements from a company, that they say is using their name, deceiving the Lufkin area.
Pineywoods Community Academy was vandalized sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
A speed limit change will soon be in place in the area around Regents Academy in Nacogdoches. Construction began for a new school zone to go into effect located on Northeast Stallings Drive.
