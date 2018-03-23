Affidavit: Sabine County man, woman exposed 4-year-old son to meth

Deputies with the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and a woman on child endangerment charges last week after the man’s 4-year-old son tested positive for meth.

Haley Daniell Lloyd, 34, and Jimmy Ray Hogan, 50, were both charged with abandoning or endangering a child, which is a felony. They were booked into the Sabine County Jail on March 14, and released on personal recognizance bonds later that day, according to jail records.

According to the probable cause affidavit, East Texas News obtained Friday, Chief Deputy George Griffith with the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office assigned an SCSO deputy to work on a Child Protective Services Case in which a child tested positive for methamphetamine.

The CPS report stated that both Lloyd and a 4-year-old boy tested positive for meth. No other children in the home tested positive for meth, the affidavit stated.

In addition, the report said that Hogan failed to test when he was scheduled to do so.

The children had been removed from the home and placed in a friend of the family’s home, the affidavit stated.

“CPS report advised that secondary tests had been done as well and results were that H. Lloyd’s urine was not the proper temperature, and Lloyd stated that she would give another drug test but left and did not return,” the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, the CPS report stated that Lloyd admitted to smoking meth about two months ago.

