Angelina County Sheriff's Office: Man accidentally shot himself in buttocks

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man accidentally shot himself in the buttocks at a business in the 7000 block of U.S. Highway 59 South late Thursday night.

According to an entry on the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office daily activity report, the victim told ACSO deputies that he went into the room he has at his place of employment and sat on his bed.

The man said that he forgot that he had hidden his weapon between the mattress and the box spring, and it discharged. The bullet grazed the man’s buttocks, the report stated.

No one else was present when the incident occurred, the report stated.

