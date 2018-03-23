Judge finds Lufkin man guilty of sexually assaulting woman

An Angelina County district judge has found a man guilty of sexually assaulting a woman four years ago.

District Attorney Joe Martin said Judge Paul White found Xavier McCloud, 30, of second-degree sexual assault Friday. McCloud had waived his right to a jury.

Martin said White would determine McCloud’s punishment following a pre-sentence investigation.

McCloud was arrested in September of 2016 after a woman said McCloud sexually assaulted her.

He faces up to 20 years in prison on the conviction.

