Judge finds Lufkin man guilty of sexually assaulting woman

Nacogdoches residents are joining people across the nation for the "March for Our Lives" rally.More >>
Nacogdoches residents are joining people across the nation for the "March for Our Lives" rally.More >>
Texas governor Greg Abbott appointed Lufkin small business owner, Mark Dunn, as the chairmen of the Texas Workforce Investment Council, Thursday afternoon.More >>
Texas governor Greg Abbott appointed Lufkin small business owner, Mark Dunn, as the chairmen of the Texas Workforce Investment Council, Thursday afternoon.More >>
Oncor is reporting nearly 20,000 homes are without power at this time in Angelina County.More >>
Oncor is reporting nearly 20,000 homes are without power at this time in Angelina County.More >>
A Polk County jury has found 55-year-old Derrie Derwin Scott of Willis guilty of the first-degree felony offense of attempted capital murder of a police officer and assessed a maximum sentence of life in prison with a $10,000 fine.More >>
A Polk County jury has found 55-year-old Derrie Derwin Scott of Willis guilty of the first-degree felony offense of attempted capital murder of a police officer and assessed a maximum sentence of life in prison with a $10,000 fine.More >>
Quitting is not in the vocabulary of a Garrison High School senior who, despite, all odds has successfully shown cattle across the big state of Texas.More >>
Quitting is not in the vocabulary of a Garrison High School senior who, despite, all odds has successfully shown cattle across the big state of Texas.More >>