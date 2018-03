For the first time since the Lufkin All-Stars won the 2017 Little League World Series, Lufkin baseball players will take the field.

The City will begin their 2018 Little League season on Saturday March 24.

The League will begin the day with an opening ceremony at 9 a.m. The ceremony will take place on the high school field at Morris Frank Park. Concluding the ceremony, there will be a day full of fun and baseball.

