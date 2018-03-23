Oncor: Restoration imminent for customers without power as wire is restored

Oncor reported nearly 20,000 homes without power in Angelina County Friday afaternoon.



According to Grady Cashion with Oncor, the power is coming on in waves to most customers as of 6:30 p.m. The cause was an electric wire in Diboll somehow compromising the system. This is being resolved.

The outage occurred just after 5 p.m.

Click here to view the outage map.

Stay with KTRE for the latest updates.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.