Douglass, Garrison teens come away winners at Nacogdoches Steer Show

Payton Ramsey, Garrison FFA is told by the judge she received Reserve Champion Steer honors at the Nacogdoches County Junior Steer Show. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Payton's Ramsey’s steer. Chilly, was named reserve champion steer. It was kind of a perfect ending to an inspirational story.

The grand champion steer is a 1,200-pound Charolais owned by Sarah Lowery, of Douglass FFA.

"His name is Aaron Watson because I love the singer Aaron Watson,” Sarah said. “He's built, he's stout, he's strong, he's got muscle, and he's a pretty calf from the side. He's all that and he knows it."

"We've been chasing this ever since we've been showing calves and to finally get it and finally have it, it's a, it's a really good feeling,” said Payton, who is a member of Garrison FFA.

There were 40 steers in this year’s Nacogdoches show.

At 6:30 p.m., the steer show premium sale will give bidders the opportunity to present owners a sizeable check for their hard work and devotion.

Afterward, the steers can be sold if the owner so desires. Some steers will first be loaned to the Stephen F. Austin State University Beef Farm for an upcoming livestock judging contest.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.